The FOMOacronym for Fear Of Missing Out, is a pathology that literally indicates the “fear of being left out”, which in the financial and trading field is equivalent to the fear of missing “the good train”. FOMO thus pushes many people to invest in a convinced way on something before they have even analyzed the situation properly, created a trading plan and built a solid risk management strategy.

This fear of missing something important is further heightened by social network leading people to make overly emotional choices, motivating some investors to follow the crowd on a given investment without fully understanding the risks.

“Today is cryptocurrenciesonce there were the Forex o to Dot-com Bubble that was fashionable at the turn of the 2000s. The fear of missing out on the opportunity of a lifetime and missing the right moment to make certain investments is one of the emotions that can push people to invest on impulse and irrationally, increasing the risk to lose their savings “he claims Andrea Ungerinternational trader, the only one to have won the World Trading Championship 4 times in the Futures category.

“This emotion is often amplified by the frequent posts posted on social media by people touting that they have achieved incredible returns by taking advantage of the moment, the winning opportunity. Nothing could be more wrong and risky. Because in trading it is important to understand which direction that train is going, and to do so you need to study and acquire all the necessary knowledge to move with awareness on the financial markets. “

FOMO and the impulsivity factor

Lasting wealth must be built gradually over time with study and commitment. Acting on instinct out of fear of being left out of a potential earning opportunity can lead to a dangerous lack of long-term perspective, a reluctance to wait, or exaggerated expectations that most of the time result in the loss of large sums of money. The game, second Domenico Nardiello, psychologist and psychotherapist, it is played between two fundamental components present in every human personality: the level of self-control and that of impulsiveness.

“A person who has reached a good psychic maturity”, explains the psychotherapist “can manage the continuous ‘battle’ between these two components and withstand the risks of loss that trading can reveal, placing at the forefront the rationality that supports self-control. Only in this way can an investor be able to give himself the time for a correct elaboration that supports the right choice at that moment and in that situation, keeping the impulse to flee in check. “

The hallmarks of FOMO traders

But what are the distinctive characteristics of traders affected by FOMO? Traders affected by FOMO, Unger explains, have several common characteristics. “Among these we find first of all theexcess of emotion, impatience and a considerable dose of greed that pushes them to want everything immediately. All emotions that obviously interfere with the ability to analyze the markets and make objective financial decisions. Usually these traders do not know how to correctly assess the risk or the different investment scenarios, but simply follow the flock, emulating the financial decisions of the mass without fully understanding them, without knowing where the path taken leads “

There are some factors that tend to incentivize FOMO episodes in traders. For example, a trader is more likely to develop FOMO when the market volatility increases and the price hikes become wider. “In these cases, in fact, it is easier to get carried away by the desire to profit from these movements, forgetting that when the volatility increases the risk of loss also increases”, argues Unger. Another example is how many traders react to long winning or losing streaks. “In both cases, a tendency can develop to invest more and more on the thrust of the euphoria for the returns made or, on the contrary, for the desire to make up for losses. Finally, let’s not forget the effect of the media. Often hearing or reading news of people who have easily enriched themselves with certain investments can push many traders to throw themselves headlong into those same investments, convinced of their effectiveness because apparently confirmed by such news “.

Trading, be wary of those who promise stratospheric returns

It should not be overlooked that FOMO, in addition to causing large losses of money most of the time, can also cause frustration and psychological stress, creating the ideal conditions to fall into the network of scammers. “You must always keep your feet firmly on the ground”, sostenie Unger “distrusting those who promise great performances and stratospheric prospects for returns. We stay away from the Scrooge Scrooge who flaunt wealth only to lure as many people as possible among those who dream of that same economic well-being and are willing to invest their money to obtain it. In order not to fall victim to scams and to invest consciously, the only weapon available is good financial training. Indeed, it should be taught at school, especially since Italian children, at European level, are among those who have the greatest shortcomings “.

In this regard, the latest OECD PISA survey highlights how out of a list of 20 countries, Italian students are thirteenth for financial literacywith an average score of 476 against an OECD average of 505. “It is therefore evident that before getting on the ‘right train’, in order not to derail, thanks to the ‘tools’ of study and preparation, solid tracks must be built”conclude Unger.

Read also Andrea Unger explains the risks and opportunities of financial market volatility. Here are the 10 golden rules