Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

I have already offered you several times the trading online as an alternative high risk profile for your investments. Net of the discussions on the goodness of what direct access markets can offer us (which I invite you to consult on the My Business pages and on the general guide to trading) it is however necessary that you equip yourself with one suitable platform for your investments.

Today they offer you a comparative analysis of two of the most popular services in Italy, namely the trading Fineco is that of WeBank: which of the two to choose for our adventure in the world of independent trading? Let’s see it together.

This article talks about:

The WeBank offer

WeBank is the online platform of Banca Popolare di Milano. It sees the center of its offers precisely in the trading sector, although current accounts and other types of services are also available for the banking personale.

It belongs to a particularly solid group and offers a performing and adequate trading platform.

It allows you to choose between a fixed and a variable profile, with degressive commissions of up to €2.75 on shares and bonds, and up to €1.90 on derivatives.

What does WeBank offer to online investors and traders?

WeBank’s offer is broken down as follows:

multi-platform offer, which allows you to operate from smartphones, tablets and even PCs;

30,000 instruments available including shares, ETFs, derivatives, bonds, OTC market;

possibility of intraday margining, also with financial leverage;

marginazione overnight;

ability to access advanced and customizable graphics;

possibility to operate directly from the graph;

conditional orders such as Stop Loss and Take Profit, Trailing Stop and creation of advanced strategies;

detailed info on each type of financial instrument offered through the platform.

Commissions

WeBank offers two profiles, one fixed and one variable, as we have already seen. Let’s analyze in detail the costs of both.

For the fixed profile:

for those who have spent up to €500 in commissions the previous month: €12 on Italy, Europe, bonds and ETFs; US shares USD 15.9; Shares on London GBP 12.5; derivatives €9; B derivatives €5.9; C derivatives €3.9;

for those who have spent up to €1,000 in commissions the previous month: Italy, Europe, bonds and ETFs at €8; US shares at $12.9; Shares on London GBP 12.5; derivatives A €5.9; B derivatives €3.9; C derivatives €1.9;

for those who have spent up to €1500 in commissions: Italy, Europe shares, bonds and ETFs at €6; US Stocks at $9.99; Shares on London 10 GBP; derivatives A €5.9; B derivatives €3.9; C derivatives €1.9;

for those who have spent up to €2,000 in commissions the previous month: Italy, Europe, Bonds and ETFs at €4; US shares at $6.9; Shares on London 10 GBP; derivatives €3; B derivatives at €3; C derivatives €1.9;

for those who have spent more than 2,000 euros in commissions: For Italy, Europe, Bonds and ETF shares: €2.75; US shares at $6.9; London Shares 7.5 GBP; A derivatives at €3; B derivatives at €3; C derivatives at €1.9.

Perhaps it is also useless to underline that the fixed profile is convenient for those who manage large volumes and therefore want to save money by relying on a profile that does not calculate commissions on the amount of money invested.

For those who move smaller volumes, perhaps even on many trades per day, the variable profile, which, however, is only operative on Italy, Europe Stocks, Bonds, ETFs and Sedex. In this case they are offered:

0.19% with a minimum of €2.75 and a maximum of €18.9 for those who have spent up to €500 in commissions the previous month;

0.17% with a minimum of €2.75 and a maximum of €12.9 for those who have spent up to €1,000 in commissions the previous month;

0.15% with a minimum of €2.75 and a maximum of €9.9 for those who have spent up to €1,500 in commissions the previous month;

0.13% with a minimum of €2.75 and a maximum of €6.9 for those who have spent up to €2,000 in commissions the previous month;

for those who have spent more than €2,000 in commissions the previous month, we have a fixed fee of €2.75.

For all the other instruments, even in the variable profile, the costs that we have reported in the fixed profile are valid.

The T3 platform

WeBank also offers its customers the platform to invest.

This is T3, one of the platforms push most advanced in the trading world.

It provides investors with 3 different trading books, 15 customizable desktops, conditional orders and alerts, tick-by-tick to daily charts, with a history of up to 10 years, and also a great deal of Italian and foreign daily news. It is also able to offer a breaking signal window of daily lows and highs, and a watchlist and baskets of the main world markets in real time.

Also interesting is the fact that you can request one free trial of the platform: for the first 30 days you can use the platform for free, with all the features of Multicharts.

Fineco’s offer

Fineco was perhaps the first Italian player in the home trading industry. It offers a platform which, as we will see, offers access to a huge number of investment tools and continues to be a solid reality with excellent support even for beginners.

What does Fineco offer to online investors and traders?

Fineco’s offer, on the other hand, is divided into the following characteristics:

ability to access many securities, including operations on the Forex market, a platform on which WeBank is still somewhat lacking;

Shares, CFDs, Derivatives, Bonds, ETFs, Certificates;

investment on three platforms: Web, PowerDesk and Mobile on Smartphones and Tablets;

possibility of margining with leverage up to 20x;

SMS notification system;

possibility of trading in different currencies;

conditional and automatic orders;

possibility of securities lending;

advanced graphs from which it is possible to operate directly.

Commissions

We have just analyzed the commission costs of WeBank together. But what about Fineco?

Commissions are managed as follows:

for those who spent the previous month up to 99 euros: 19 euros on shares and bonds; $12.95 on the US stock and bond market;

for those who spent up to 1,500 euros the previous month: 9.95 euros on Italian and European shares and bonds; $9.95 on the US stock and bond market;

for those who spent the previous month up to 2,500 euros: 6.95 euros on Europe and Italy shares and bonds; $8.95 on the US stock and bond market;

for those who spent more than 2,500 euros in the previous month: 2.95 euros on Italian and European shares and bonds; $3.95 on the US stock and bond market.

The commission profile for those who invest in is different Derivatives:

for those who spend up to €499 on commissions: €9.95 on FTSE MIB, €3.95 on Mini FTSE MIB; Futures Italy at €3.95;

for those who spend more than €499 on commissions: €3.95 on FTSE MIB, €1.95 on Mini FTSE MIB; Futures Italy at €1.95.

over 10,000 euro: €2.00 on FTSE MIB, €1.00 on mini FTSE MIB, €1.95 on Futures Italian shares.

About Options:

for those who spend up to $499 in commissions $3.95;

for those who spend more than $499 on commissions: $2.95;

for those who spend more than 1500 dollars in commissions: 1.95 dollars.

However, there is no commission on the CFD. In fact, entering the most liquid currency market in the world in real time is zero commission, with only a transparent spread.

Who wins for technical characteristics

If we were to analyze the issue exclusively from the technical side, we should definitely go towards Phinecusa broader platform and an obligatory choice for those interested in investing in the Forex market.

It is also worth emphasizing that, however, the technical aspect is not so differentiating: both platforms are in any case adequate and you can certainly choose one or the other depending on your personal preferences.

To complete the analysis there will certainly be another consideration, namely that relating to costs, which we will see shortly.

Which one to choose?

The two platforms, subject to the possibility of invest in Forex which is practically reserved for those who choose Phinecus, they are roughly equivalent. Depending on the tool you plan to use the most, choose one or the other depending on what commissions you charge.

These are two excellent alternative, to be taken into due consideration if you want to start your adventure in the world of online trading.

Conclusions

This brief comparison between the two platforms closes, for further information you can visit the page dedicated to best platforms for online trading which illustrates the main characteristics of both operators offering direct access to the market and CFD brokers.

Good continuation.