Home » Trading opportunities on the stock exchange: analysis of the Cy4gate action
Business

Trading opportunities on the stock exchange: analysis of the Cy4gate action

by admin
Trading opportunities on the stock exchange: analysis of the Cy4gate action

For the ever-expanding cybersecurity and information security sector, sharply increasing revenues are expected. Over $160 billion already in the current year, with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2028) of 9.63%, and a market volume exceeding $250 billion by 2028. Most of the revenue to be generated in the United States ($68.68 billion in 2023). In 2016, spending on this sector was 83 billion dollars, in 2022 it stood at 147 billion.

The article Trading opportunities on the stock exchange: analysis of the Cy4gate action comes from Verità e Affari.

See also  Rai, Laganà: "Merit is now forgotten. The talk to De Girolamo is a mistake"

You may also like

Investment theme robotics involves a lot of effort

Pnrr: Vele di Scampia, cycle paths and suburbs...

Professional “Accompanying People” to Drive Digital Transformation in...

Why stock investors should now be more careful:...

Tuesday 22-24 August: BRICS summit in South Africa

ROUNDUP 3: Lindner visits Kiev – ‘Ukraine must...

Bardonecchia, the stream overflows. Mud and debris: 5...

Tesla China Announces Price Cut of 14,000 Yuan...

SAC huts: prices are too low – accommodation...

Weak European stock markets, China in the crosshairs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy