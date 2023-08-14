For the ever-expanding cybersecurity and information security sector, sharply increasing revenues are expected. Over $160 billion already in the current year, with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2028) of 9.63%, and a market volume exceeding $250 billion by 2028. Most of the revenue to be generated in the United States ($68.68 billion in 2023). In 2016, spending on this sector was 83 billion dollars, in 2022 it stood at 147 billion.

The article Trading opportunities on the stock exchange: analysis of the Cy4gate action comes from Verità e Affari.

