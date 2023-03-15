8
Articles published: 13
Daniela Turri
Financial markets technical analyst (futures, indices, stocks, currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies) and financial consultant. He bases his analyzes and projections on graphic reading, using various techniques as well as the general principles of graphic technical analysis. He also carries out training activities through webinars and seminars. Freelance journalist collaborates with La Verità.
See also New energy vehicle market is filled with smoke: Tesla won the global championship without any suspense, BYD is expected to be the first in the country | Tesla_Sina Finance_Sina.com