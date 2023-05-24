Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis of the Banca Profilo share

Yesterday BANCA PROFILO (+3.81%) was among the best performing stocks, with purchases triggered by news that the controlling shareholder Arepo e la Twenty First Capital (French management company of alternative investment funds as well as limited partner and portfolio manager of the fund of French law Fonds Archimedes) they had ssigned a binding agreement for the sale of 29% of Banca Profilo’s share capital.



This is 50.4 million euros, equal to €0.2637 per share (net of treasury shares in portfolio), approximately 23-24% higher than the Stock Exchange listing (it closed the session yesterday at 0.2180 euro), for a total valuation of about 180 million euros for 100%.



What had already happened in April and even earlier at the end of 2021 is repeated: for over a year we are looking for a new shareholding structure for Banca Profilo, we will see if the operation will go definitively because the purchase commitment undertaken by the French TFC is subject to the circumstance that Arepo concludes sales agreements at least for one more 22% of the share capital of bank (and there is no obligation for a total takeover bid for TFC for residual shares).



The French company indica that the interest in purchasing Banca Profilo is part of overall strategy of Fonds Archimedes to build a portfolio of medium-sized European financial services providers, to be expanded and developed also internationally.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, the stock has been entangled for over 3 years in a decidedly limited fluctuation, in the band 0.1250 euro (absolute low reached in March/2020) and 0.27 euro (and in the last 12 months even more reduced: 0.1750/0.26 euro). In the 2000 the title touched 6.50 euros, then the decline which has therefore lasted for over 20 years constant, devastating. The bullish reaction of these hours is placed in the lateral phase in progress since 2020 and which foresees increases to 0.23/0.2450 euros with a further target of 0.35 euros (also achievable after returning to the lower part of the fluctuation range) and decreases to 0.2045 euros and subsequently the area test 0.19/0.15 EUR. Resistence a 0.45 euro.