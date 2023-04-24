Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis of the Ferragamo share

Friday the SALVATORE FERRAGAMO share stood out for its negative performance (ed high volumes) che in the afternoon it had also touched -7.35%, then closing the session at -5.93%a 16.35Euro (minimum: 16.06 euros). The sell-off was triggered by the sales figure for Italian luxury group, down 4.0% at current exchange rates and 6.5% at constant exchange rates compared to the first quarter of 2022 (mainly caused by slowdown in the US market, the company said on Thursday, but also the Japanese market is at -7%) with declining retail sales hascable anyway a 278 million euros (305 million dollars), in line with analysts’ expectations (280 million euroso).



On the other hand, sales in China and ed in the area of ​​the Center e South America, in consolidamento l’area Emea (Europe, Middle East Africa). The “wholesale” segment, on the other hand, reported a decrease of 13.9% (-16.1% at constant exchange rates). The figures were communicated to the market at the beginning of March related to 2022, closed con revenues of 1.25 billion euro (+10.2% compliance al 2021); at constant exchange rates, revenues would have increased by 5.7% e gross operating margin dropped from 304.53 million to 298.9 million euro (-1.8%), following the increase in operating costs, and accounting profit of 78.65 millionthe. Proposed a 2023 dividend (relating to the 2022 financial year) of 0.28 euro per share with coupon detachment on may 22. The The ordinary shareholders’ meeting will be held on 26 April 2023 for the approval of the 2022 financial statements.

The Ferragamo action

The Salvatore Ferragamo (SFER) stock, landed in Piazza Affari in June 2011 at 9.70 euros, is listed on the segment Euronext Milan. The graph illustrates how the top was reached in 2015 at 32.55 euro, followed by a very downward phase elaborate and irregular, up to 9.50 euros in 2020, then the climbed up to 23.25 euro of 2022. It is currently inserted in a lateral phase in the range of 13.40/23.40 euros, destinata a continue at an irregular pace, falls to 15.60 euros (and then to 14.80) and goes up to 20.30 euros; short-term weekly support at 13.20 euros.