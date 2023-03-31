Among the Italian companies that will pay dividends soon, stands out Ferrari, which has proposed to distribute a 2023 dividend to shareholders (relating to the 2022 financial year) of 1.81 euro per ordinary share, with an increase of +33% compared to the previous year (1.362 euro).

