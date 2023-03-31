Home Business Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis of the Ferrari share
Business

by admin
Among the Italian companies that will pay dividends soon, stands out Ferrari, which has proposed to distribute a 2023 dividend to shareholders (relating to the 2022 financial year) of 1.81 euro per ordinary share, with an increase of +33% compared to the previous year (1.362 euro).

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, it does not constitute advice or a solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline all responsibility and remind you that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.

