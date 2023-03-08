PIAGGIO & C. (acronym PIA)with its numerous brands, is the largest European manufacturer of two-wheeled motorized vehicles, and one of the world leaders especially in the scooter, motorcycle and moped sector (it also covers light three- and four-wheeled transport). He has created two of the most famous Italian industrial design products ever in the world: the Vespa scooter and the Ape three-wheeler. The Group currently includes the Piaggio, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi brands – and historical brands that are no longer used such as Laverda, Gilera and Derbi. The group, founded in 1884 in Sestri Ponente and based in Pontedera, has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 2006; it is currently part of the Euronext Milan segment.

