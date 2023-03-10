ACROBATIC BUILDING (acronym EDAC), born in Genoa thirty years ago for renovations on ropes (without the need for scaffolding) and leader in Italy and Europe in the construction sector for rope access, it is attracting attention of investors in recent weeks, both for the good ones results for 2022 communicated in February, both for the news of the recently signed agreement for the purchase of the majority stake of 51% (about 7.2 million euros) of Enigma Capital Investments LLC, a Dubai group that operates throughout the Middle East in the construction sector.

