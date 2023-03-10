Home Business Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis on the Ediliziacrobatica action
Business

Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis on the Ediliziacrobatica action

by admin
Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis on the Ediliziacrobatica action

ACROBATIC BUILDING (acronym EDAC), born in Genoa thirty years ago for renovations on ropes (without the need for scaffolding) and leader in Italy and Europe in the construction sector for rope access, it is attracting attention of investors in recent weeks, both for the good ones results for 2022 communicated in February, both for the news of the recently signed agreement for the purchase of the majority stake of 51% (about 7.2 million euros) of Enigma Capital Investments LLC, a Dubai group that operates throughout the Middle East in the construction sector.

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, it does not constitute advice or a solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline all responsibility and remind you that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.

See also  Announcement on the Resolutions of the First Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Jiabiyou Biotechnology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. in 2021| Jiabiyou_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Catl, the Chinese car battery giant, doubles profits...

The strongest AI evolves again ChatGPT upgrades GPT-4...

Icop will carry out the lengthening of the...

Who benefits from a data toll in the...

European stock markets drop sharply after the crash...

Apple’s classical music software is on the shelves:...

Daimler Truck is starting the new year with...

Resolution 28 of 06/03/2023 – Constituency Meeting International...

Chat GPT: A danger for students? Why it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy