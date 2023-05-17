Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis on the Esprinet share

Yesterday’s session was strongly negative for the ESPRINET stock which closed at 6.5190 euros at -15.22% (but during the day it had also reached peaks of -18.80%, suffering suspensions due to excessive downwards). To the communication of the relative financial data to the first quarter of 2023, with declining profitability and revenues of 1.02 billion euros (down by 11% compared to the first quarter of 2021) they went wild massive sales, moreover already present (but quietly) on the title from 8 May when he quoted 8.10 euros. After the rapid and large rise that in a year and a half had brought the stock from the minimum to 2.70 euros in 2020 (covid) up to 16.98 euros (August 2021), investors had taken profit, causing the prices to fall for 14 months, down to 5.62 euros last October. It is therefore a security characterized by high two-way volatility e cyclicity of the peaks (bullish and bearish) superiori athe year.

The Esprinet action

The ongoing bearish movement is aimed at reaching area 6.20/6.00 euro (possible extension on 5.20 euros); go back to 6.62 euros and then to 6.80 euros (subsequently, however, there will be returns to at least 7.60/8.10 euros). Esprinet Spa is listed on the STAR segment e, together with its subsidiaries, it is involved in the wholesale distribution of information technology (IT) and consumer electronics mainly in Italy, Spain, Portugal and the rest of Europe. The company supplies approximately 130,000 products from more than 650 manufacturers to approximately 31,000 customers, providing traditional wholesale, logistics and financial services including through consumption-based sales models.