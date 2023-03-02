ULISSE BIOMED Spa (acronym UBM), established in 2015, is based in Udine and has research and development laboratories in Trieste, at the Area Science Park (www.ulissebiomed.com). It operates in the healthcare biotechnology sector by creating platforms (Sagitta, NanoHybrid and Aptavire) and innovative and transformative diagnostic products for rare and genetic diseases.

