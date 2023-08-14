Trading Suspension of Country Garden Bonds Signals Attention on the AMC Industry

Many bonds under Country Garden, a Chinese real estate developer, have been suspended from trading, causing speculation in the asset management industry. The company announced on the evening of the 12th that trading in many of its bonds will be suspended from market opening on the 14th due to a scheduled bondholders meeting to discuss corporate bond redemption arrangements. The resumption time for trading will be determined separately. Country Garden stated that it intends to communicate with stakeholders and consider adopting various debt management measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors. The company will continue to implement risk resolution measures and business strategies to ensure long-term future development.

The suspension of trading in Country Garden bonds comes at a time when the regulatory agency announced plans to meet with real estate companies and financiers to discuss resolving debts of distressed real estate companies and implementing entity rescue and restructuring. This news has attracted attention to the asset management company (AMC) industry, which is expected to see significant growth. The AMC industry plays a crucial role in maintaining financial stability and avoiding systemic risks in the Chinese economy. The Ministry of Finance has reported that the balance of government debt will reach approximately 60 trillion yuan by the end of 2022. This indicates that various regions in the country will face a critical period of peak local debt repayment in the next two years. It is essential for localities to follow national policies in supporting economic growth while avoiding systemic financial risks.

Shen Juan, an analyst at Huatai Securities, believes that the AMC industry has inherent policy attributes and counter-cyclical characteristics, making it an effective solution for distressed non-performing assets. The government’s emphasis on accelerating the disposal of these assets in the recent work report presents opportunities for the AMC industry’s profitability and valuation restoration.

In related news, several companies in the asset management sector are gaining attention:

– Zhongke Jincai: The company operates the Dalian Financial Assets Exchange, which is one of the 24 licensed financial asset trading institutions in China. It is the only exchange in the Northeast region focusing on the disposal of non-performing assets.

– Yuexiu Capital: This company was jointly established by Yuexiu Financial Holdings, Guangdong Private Investment Co., Ltd., Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., and Guangdong Yueke Financial Group Co., Ltd. It is the second local asset management company in Guangdong Province, known as Guangzhou Assets.

– Hyde stocks: The company has shown significant growth in B-end distressed asset management performance. Additionally, it has successfully collected non-performing loans in personal loans with the help of “big data + AI” technology.

In conclusion, the suspension of trading in Country Garden bonds has sparked interest in the asset management industry. With the government’s focus on resolving distressed assets and the need to avoid systemic risks during the peak local debt repayment period, the AMC industry is expected to play a vital role in ensuring financial stability.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

