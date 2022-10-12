One in five retail investors (18%) is reducing the amount invested to help cover the increase in bills domestic, but sentiment for the fourth quarter looks more optimistic. This is what emerges from the latest survey “Retail Investor Beat”Made by the community of eToroa quarterly survey conducted on 10,000 retail investors in 13 countries and 3 continents.

The research in question found that two in five investors worldwide have reduced the amount of money invested in the past three months and this reflects the sharp decline in retail investor confidence in its investments, which went from 81% in the third quarter of 2021 to 64% in the third quarter of this year (a reduction of 17 percentage points). In Italy, the decline in investor confidence was even more pronounced, with the percentage falling in one year from 80% to 53%.

One in five investor (18%) of all retail investors are reducing investments to pay for increased household bills, 16% are doing so to build up emergency savings, while 12% are holding cash to invest when markets will begin to recover.

And in Italy?

Energy costs are of concern even the Italian sample, with 35% of investors who have reduced, or are thinking of reducing, their exposures citing higher bills as the main reason, 28% try to increase their savings, while 23% are waiting for more favorable moments to invest. Although worsening market conditions have dented confidence, the percentage of investors looking to reduce their investment amounts during the fourth quarter falls to 31%, suggesting less bearish sentiment by retail investors for the latter part of this quarter. ‘year.

“Italian retail investors are facing a cocktail of difficult market conditions, with rising bills and tighter mortgage rates, so it’s no wonder that many have changed their priorities. Comment Emanuela Manor, Regional manager Italy of eToro, he continues, “Confidence has taken a hit in the last year, but it is admirable that the majority remain positive, which demonstrates the ability of this group to tackle macroeconomic challenges by thinking longer term. From this point of view, maintaining a long-term perspective offers enormous advantages in a context of volatile markets.

Eyes on inflation

For the overall sample of retail investors, for the second consecutive quarter, inflation remains the main concern: 24% cite it as the main risk for their portfolios, followed by the state of the global economy (22%). On the contrary, Italian investors are more concerned about the health of the global economy (25%) than inflation (20%), even if it remains one of the main threats to their investments.

In the face of these risks, many are moving towards a more defensive position and in this sense, globally, the number of investors with positions in energy stocks, which traditionally offer hedging against inflation, is set to rise by 4. % in the next three months, while in financial services and industrial stocks (typically cyclical and non-defensive) investors are set to decline from 65% to 57% and from 45% to 41% respectively.

Focus on the long term

Finally, the data shows that most retail investors have a long-term mindset, with two thirds (63%) saying they hold their positions for a while. period of years or decades, while only 3% identify themselves as day traders. Confirming this, one third of respondents indicate long-term financial security as their main investment goal.

“The explosion of retail investors in 2021 has transformed the status of this ever-growing market segment. However, there is still a misperception that retail investors are short-term day traders who do not understand the markets. It is clear that this is not the case: most of them hold their assets for years and react to market conditions when necessary by modifying their portfolios, ”adds Manor.