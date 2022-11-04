After two years of interruption, Webank (Banco BPM group) is back in attendance with a new major trading and investment training event: the Webank Live Trading Day it will be a day dedicated to markets, real time trading, new generation financial instruments and strategies for short, medium and long term operations.

The event, free of charge, will offer a complete overview with leading experts to comment on the situation of the world stock exchanges and share operational ideas with those present. During the day, well-known faces of the Italian trading scene will follow one another, such as Bruno Moltasio, Salvatore Scarano and Francesco Caruso.

Webank Live Trading Day will take place Thursday 10 November from 8.30 to 17.30 at the Banco BPM Auditorium in via Massaua 6, Milan.