Home Business Trading: Webank (Banco BPM) returns with an event in attendance on 10 November in Milan
Business

Trading: Webank (Banco BPM) returns with an event in attendance on 10 November in Milan

by admin
Trading: Webank (Banco BPM) returns with an event in attendance on 10 November in Milan

After two years of interruption, Webank (Banco BPM group) is back in attendance with a new major trading and investment training event: the Webank Live Trading Day it will be a day dedicated to markets, real time trading, new generation financial instruments and strategies for short, medium and long term operations.

The event, free of charge, will offer a complete overview with leading experts to comment on the situation of the world stock exchanges and share operational ideas with those present. During the day, well-known faces of the Italian trading scene will follow one another, such as Bruno Moltasio, Salvatore Scarano and Francesco Caruso.

Webank Live Trading Day will take place Thursday 10 November from 8.30 to 17.30 at the Banco BPM Auditorium in via Massaua 6, Milan.

See also  Jia Wenqin: It is recommended to speed up the special legislation on REITs to improve my country's credit debt default disposal mechanism jqknews

You may also like

Padel, turnover of 700 million. The agonists are...

Burning accidents frequently appear AMD “connotation” RTX 4090:...

Musk thunders: massive drop in revenue for Twitter....

New Hitachi trains for Atm Milano: order worth...

Tesla closes its first store in China |...

BYD’s annual electric vehicle sales are expected to...

Dear bills, which companies have provided a bonus...

The impact of interest rates on ordinary people...

Kering wants Tom Ford. M&A rumors and newsflows...

Liu Qiangdong transferred the shares of JD.com again...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy