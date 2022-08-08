Original title: Traditional consumption such as air conditioners and fans continues to be hot, and new “playing methods” such as pets to cool off and canyoning to enjoy the cool are emerging one after another (quote)

The rolling heat wave helps “burn” the high temperature economy (theme)

Sunscreen, shade, iced drinks, rush rush! Watermelon, takeaway, air conditioner, can’t stop! The continuous high temperature weather in many places not only “contributed” a lot of hot searches, but also helped “burn” the summer economy.

Among them, there are not only traditional items that people are familiar with, but also new “playing games” such as pets to cool off and canyoning to cool off. Consumption in summer presents a trend of diversification, novelty and personalization.

“Ice Washing Air Cooling” Hot Selling

“People are easier than ice cream” “Do you believe that 11 o’clock at night is still 37 ℃?” At the same time that people are amazed at the high temperature, watermelon has become the sales champion of many fruit shops, and sunscreens, sunscreen umbrellas, ice sleeves and other sunscreen products are added to the summer Must buy list.

Since July, the sales of air coolers and air-conditioning fans on the Meituan platform have increased by more than 370% year-on-year. Among them, Chongqing increased by more than 375%.

“Recently, the sales of refrigerators, fans and air conditioners have risen sharply.” The person in charge of Chongqing Jiangbei Walmart supermarket said that the sales of air conditioners alone reached hundreds of units per day. On the Suning.com platform, special air conditioners from brands such as Oaks and Kelon and some brand refrigerators have already been sold out, and floor-to-ceiling fans of more than 100 yuan have also become popular.

Under the high temperature, netizens complained about “washing three times a day” and “going out for two minutes and sweating for two hours”. The frequency of “showers” in many cities has increased significantly, driving the sales of instant retail toiletries to increase by 79% year-on-year.

In addition, the data shows that the sales of “edible ice cubes” in Chongqing increased by more than 133% year-on-year, and the sales of Huoxiangzhengqi liquid increased by more than 380% year-on-year.

Fancy summer escape adds summer fun

Ice watermelon in spring water, playing mahjong on water, “dumplings” in the swimming pool, and enjoying the cool in air raid shelters… In the past few days, Chongqing people have come out endlessly to relieve the summer heat.

In Chongqing Jihuayuan Ski Resort, the reporter saw that tourists skiing inside had to wear thick coats. The staff said: “Recently, the number of people who come to ski has increased significantly, which is 3 to 4 times that of last year.”

“It’s too hot, so I specially brought children to the ski resort to escape the heat and exercise,” said Peng Feng, a resident of Chongqing.

In the wave pool of Haichang Caribbean Sea World in Nan’an District of Chongqing, more than 100 tourists are excited and play in the water. The venue’s maximum visitor capacity is 15,000, and it has been full every day recently.

The reporter saw in the 28 ℃ Living Water Museum located in Liangjiang New District of Chongqing that the swimming training was orderly and the water park was very lively. The relevant person in charge said that the turnover in June has exceeded 1 million yuan, which is about 5 times that of the beginning of the year, and in July, it has set a record of more than 1.5 million yuan.

In addition to special swimming pools, various scenic spots in Chongqing have also launched water sports, and added a lot of interesting ways to play. Chongqing Meixin Wine Town Water Park launched the challenge of playing ice mahjong on an ice bench to attract tourists to participate. According to statistics, since the opening of the water park on June 1, the scenic spot has received nearly 150,000 tourists.

While the swimming pool is full, pets also have a new experience. Many citizens who keep pets try to cool down their pets.

The reporter saw in a pet summer shop in Ranjiaba, Chongqing, that pets can enjoy services such as eating ice, shaving, bathing, swimming, ice pads, and fostering in air-conditioned rooms, with prices ranging from tens to hundreds of yuan.

The person in charge of the pet store told reporters that recently, more customers bring pets to bathe on weekends and at night, and there are about 40% more dogs coming to swim than before. In addition to “undressing” or swimming for pets, the sales of summer cooling artifacts such as pet cooling pads, pet cooling ice beds, and pet ice scarves are very impressive, and hundreds of them are sold every day.

New trends in high-temperature consumption continue to emerge

Fengjie County in Chongqing has the reputation of “China‘s Climate Livable County” and “China‘s Natural Oxygen Bar”. The relevant person in charge of the county told reporters that the county took the opportunity of the opening of the Zhengyu high-speed railway to focus on building the “Three Gorges Liangdu” brand with an area of ​​741 square kilometers. 4 Tujia townships in Yunwu and Yunwu were developed in a contiguous manner, and the largest alpine summer resort in the area around the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River was built, turning “cool resources” into “heat income”.

“The heat in the city is really hot, and the heat in the mountains is fiery.” The person in charge of Henghe Tujia Township in Wanzhou, Chongqing said, focusing on building a national mountain tourism and vacation destination, the township continues to improve supporting services, and sell “cool” through “summer” “, the attraction of “migratory birds” continues to increase. As of August 4, 200,000 tourists have come to Henghe Tujia Township to escape the summer heat this year, a year-on-year increase of 65%.

The reporter learned from Fengdu Nantian Lake, a natural oxygen bar in eastern Yudong, where the average summer temperature is 20°C and the forest coverage rate is 74%. Relying on high-quality eco-tourism resources such as Shizikou Forest Area and Niu Qianxia Rafting, it has become a national-level tourist resort. Area.

“When the summer is the hottest, come to Shizikou to set up a tent under the shade of a tree. It’s not hot at all, and you have to bring a blanket. It’s too comfortable,” said Li Li, a tourist from the main urban area of ​​Chongqing.

It is understood that among the water play consumption projects, outdoor rafting is popular with the public. Taking Chongqing as an example, tourist attractions such as Longhu Gorge Rafting, Niuqiang Gorge Rafting, and Buddha Shadow Rafting have recently increased by more than 15 times year-on-year.