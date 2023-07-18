Home » “Traditional marriage is a risk of poverty for women”
In the current debate, basic child security is to be introduced, but on the other hand parental allowance for high earners is to be abolished. Is that a step backwards?
Addressing basic child security in this legislative period is a step forward. The abolition of tax brackets 3 and 5 provided for in the coalition agreement would also mitigate the negative incentives mentioned above. However, at the moment I get the feeling that parental allowance and basic child security are being played off against each other. This also applies to the discussion about the top earners with a net annual income of over 150,000 euros, who should no longer receive parental allowance in the future. I think a family policy measure is being withdrawn bit by bit here.

If you want to measure the success of family policy, you could look at the number of births, for example. However, since 2016 it has been declining again.
The annual birth rate is a difficult indicator because it fluctuates wildly. Childlessness is more obvious (the proportion of childless women in all women of the same age, editor’s note). In Germany we see a positive development, because childlessness is also declining among highly qualified women. Germany was Europe’s bottom for a long time, but that has now changed. Couples seem to plan family formation more strategically and first consolidate their common economic situation before having children. In the past, many women also had children if they themselves were unemployed or had poor career prospects, as long as the spouse had a permanent job.

