Traditional Swiss company: Von Roll is sold to Germany

The von Finck family of entrepreneurs sold one of their last major holdings in this country. The traditional Swiss company should also disappear from the stock exchange.

In different hands: the headquarters of the Von Roll Holding AG industrial group in Breitenbach.

After more than 20 years as a core shareholder, the German entrepreneurial family von Finck sells its stake in Von Roll to Germany. The buyer is the manufacturer of insulating materials for the electrical and electronics industry Elantas, which in turn belongs to the specialty chemicals group Altana. Another German family dynasty, the BMW heiress Susanne Klatten, is behind Altana.

Originally, the German investor and billionaire heir August von Finck junior acquired the stake in Von Roll. Since his death at the end of 2021, his heirs have held the majority of the company. “After more than 20 years of commitment and the recently successfully completed realignment of the group of companies, the von Finck family is selling its 80.9 percent stake in the sense of a successor to the strategic investor Altana,” explained Peter Kalantzis, President of the Roll Board of Directors, on Friday the departure of the family.

This also ends one of the last major holdings of the family in Switzerland. According to the latest report from major shareholders of the SIX Swiss Exchange, there are no longer any reportable holdings for family members. In the meantime, Finck junior also held shares in Alusuisse-Lonza, in the conglomerate Oerlikon-Bührle and in Warenprüf-Holding SGS, but these shares were sold or greatly reduced a long time ago.

Another well-known fact is that the patriarch’s son, François von Finck, held a larger stake in Mövenpick Holding, of which he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors. However, this has shrunk considerably due to various sales, such as the hotel to Accor.

From iron and steel to insulator

The Von Roll industrial group can look back on more than 200 years of history in Switzerland. The company was founded in 1803 as Ludwig von Roll’schen Eisenwerke. The focus was initially on iron and steel production.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the company diversified more and more and bought, for example, the Isola works in Breitenbach. However, as a result of the oil crises, the company found itself increasingly in trouble, with the steel business in particular doing poorly. This was finally sold in 1996, from which the company Swiss Steel should then emerge.

In the early 2000s, the company was struggling to survive. Finck junior also joined the company during this period. As a result of a restructuring, numerous business areas were sold and the focus was placed on the insulation business, in which Von Roll is now considered one of the world market leaders. After years of losses, Von Roll is now posting stable profits again.

Share should disappear from the stock exchange

Elantas has now made the remaining Von Roll shareholders a purchase offer for CHF 0.86 per share, which corresponds to a premium of around 10 percent on Thursday’s last price. The Von Roll Board of Directors has spoken out in favor of the offer and recommended that shareholders accept it. As a result, the company’s shares rose to just below the asking price in trading on Friday, where they are now staying.

The purchase is expected to be completed in November of this year. After that, the papers should also disappear from the Swiss stock exchange SIX. However, the transaction still requires the approval of the relevant authorities.

