On Thursday, the Bundestag will finally vote on the financing of the 49-euro ticket for nationwide local transport, which is to be introduced at the beginning of May (from 12 p.m.). An 80-minute debate is planned. The regionalization law is to be changed to finance the Deutschlandticket. There are identical applications from the traffic light groups and the federal government – they provide that the federal government supports the states with 1.5 billion euros annually.

A vote will also be taken on several motions from the left-wing faction. She calls for the introduction of a 365-euro annual ticket and a free ticket for students and trainees, among others.

