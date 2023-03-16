Home Business Traffic – Bundestag finally votes on the financing of the 49-euro ticket
Business

Traffic – Bundestag finally votes on the financing of the 49-euro ticket

by admin
Traffic – Bundestag finally votes on the financing of the 49-euro ticket

Regional train in Berlin Central Station Image: AFP

On Thursday, the Bundestag will finally vote on the financing of the 49-euro ticket for nationwide local transport, which is to be introduced at the beginning of May.

On Thursday, the Bundestag will finally vote on the financing of the 49-euro ticket for nationwide local transport, which is to be introduced at the beginning of May (from 12 p.m.). An 80-minute debate is planned. The regionalization law is to be changed to finance the Deutschlandticket. There are identical applications from the traffic light groups and the federal government – they provide that the federal government supports the states with 1.5 billion euros annually.

A vote will also be taken on several motions from the left-wing faction. She calls for the introduction of a 365-euro annual ticket and a free ticket for students and trainees, among others.

HOME PAGE

See also  Italian parliamentary elections focus on three major issues - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Cerciello, the process has to be redone. The...

Pierce the sky upwards!Huawei WATCH Ultimate Smart Watch...

Manager’s salary at Porsche & Mercedes: That’s how...

US: producer prices slow more than expected (-0.1%...

Shaking Credit Suisse: The fear of the Lehman...

Energy communities, here is the map of the...

Full screen beauty ceiling!Nubia Z50 Ultra announced that...

Tim, Cassa’s offer is not enough, the board...

Everything on stocks: Credit Suisse crash: The most...

Credit Suisse, why the stock market crashed and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy