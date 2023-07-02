Home » Traffic light agrees on revised draft
Business

by admin
After a long dispute, the traffic light coalition has presented the revised draft of the Building Energy Act. This means that the so-called heating law could be passed next week. The new draft contains far-reaching changes.

Büüsker, Ann-Kathrin | Jun 30, 2023 at 5:05 p.m

