Traffic light coalition: Lowest poll since government began

Traffic light coalition in the stress test

Robert Habeck, Olaf Scholz, and Christian Lindner. The traffic light coalition achieved the lowest poll numbers since the beginning of government.

(Photo: dpa)



Berlin In a regular survey, the traffic light coalition has fallen to its lowest level since the beginning of the government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In the Sunday trend of the Institute Insa for “Bild am Sonntag”, the Social Democrats come to 19 percent, as in the previous week. The Greens lose a point to 13 percent. The FDP remains stable at seven percent. This brings the traffic light parties together to 39 percent – less than ever before.

The Union can gain a point and is 27 percent. The AfD remains at 20 percent, the left at 5 percent. The other parties can unite nine percent of the votes. According to the survey, 70 percent of citizens are dissatisfied with the work of the traffic light government – a new negative record in Insa surveys.

Green leader Omid Nouripour admitted in the newspaper: “The last few weeks have certainly not been a highlight.” A coalition cannot function “if someone says every ten seconds that he has prevailed over the other or cheated him”.

For the so-called Sunday question about behavior in a federal election, Insa interviewed 1,204 eligible voters from July 3rd to 7th, 2023. For the question about the work of the federal government, Insa interviewed 1004 people on July 6th and 7th.

