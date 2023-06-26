Traffic turnaround: It will not work with bans alone

Politicians make a crucial mistake if they forget not to make alternatives to the car comfortable enough.

The traffic turnaround is undoubtedly one of the greatest challenges of our time. With the climate crisis pressing, it is crucial that we transform the transport sector and reduce dependency on the individual car. Something has to happen, primarily in the mobility sector. But what has been initiated so far is mainly based on new bans. And understandably, that doesn’t go over well. If you want to make new forms of mobility palatable to the population, these offers must first be created.

The sole use of bans and restrictions to curb private transport is problematic because they are met with rejection and resentment among the population. The focus on prohibitions often leads to resistance and conflict as people feel they are being patronized.

political chaos

There are many examples of this. But the conversion of parts of Friedrichstrasse in Berlin into a pedestrian zone shows the problems quite clearly. On the one hand, the project was hardly communicated to the population, on the other hand, it only affected part of the shopping mile. Nobody could really understand that. Why not the entire area where there are shops? Why not also the surrounding streets? It wasn’t just the car lobby that complained. It is only logical that the project will be reversed after the change of government in Berlin.

The example of Oslo shows how things can be improved. The city center there was already closed to cars in 2019. It plans to reduce car traffic by 33 percent by 2030, significantly increasing the proportion of public transport, cycling and walking. To do this, the traditional traffic pyramid is turned upside down and private transport is no longer preferred. There are no more parking spaces in the city center. The city has created more options for getting around the city center using other means of transport.

In order to switch people from cars to climate-friendly alternatives, you have to create a wide range of offers. This includes the expansion of local public transport, the promotion of bicycle infrastructure, the creation of car sharing opportunities and the development of innovative solutions. Only if we provide the infrastructure for these alternatives will at least large parts of the population be persuaded to leave their cars at home.

Well-known concept from the seventies

You don’t even have to look abroad, the concept already works today and was introduced in many cities in the 1970s. Pedestrian zones are nothing more than ban zones for car traffic. They work primarily because the car was also considered during the planning phase. Because parking garages were built around the zones, which made the change easier. Few have complained about the change.

One of the main reasons people prefer the car is the comfort and convenience it offers. In order to make the traffic turnaround successful, one should above all ensure that the climate-friendly alternatives are at least as attractive. Local public transport must be reliable, inexpensive and comfortable. The bicycle infrastructure should be safe and well developed to make cycling more attractive. Car sharing offers should be convenient and flexible. Only when these criteria are met can one begin to issue bans.

Of course, what you need for this change is a courageous administration that works together with all mobility providers in a targeted manner. Public transport is one thing, but most new forms of mobility come from startups that urgently need to be involved in the concepts. What has been demanded for years, but has hardly happened so far. But this is the only way to advance the traffic turnaround with the consent of the population.

Don Dahlmann has been a journalist for over 25 years and has been in the automotive industry for over ten years. Every Monday you can read his column “Torque” here, which takes a critical look at the mobility industry.

