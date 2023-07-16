Trafigura scandal, a former employee denounces her colleagues and then threatens them

Trafigura, threatens colleagues after reporting them

“You will take ten years in prison and you’ll have to shower in front of 50 people. Hahahaha”. It is the text of one of the anonymous messages sent by a former employee of the commodity trading giant Transfiguration to his colleagues. Which he had previously denounced in the context of an investigation of Department of Justice American over the Swiss group.

In messages to former colleagues that their superiors had them “left in the middle of the road” and that they would pass “decades in prison”. Charlotte Bamberthis is the name of the woman, acknowledged before the Swiss justice that she was the author of the messages and that she had thus violated the agreement with the US Department of Justice which guaranteed her immunity.

Anonymous messages

Not content with exposing the practices of her former colleagues, Bamber began sending the messages anonymously. “You will have to warn your family that everything will come out, your name will be in the papers. At least you’ll have a roommate in prison. Your wife will find herself a decent man and your children will be named after him,” she wrote to another employee. The proceedings against Bamber were revealed by the Swiss newspaper Gotham City. “Knock Knock! You won’t get out. But rejoice, you will become even more bald,” wrote in another message.

The woman collaborated with the Doj from 2019 to October 2022. The US investigation concerns the alleged manipulation of oil prices that would have been implemented by a series of large crude traders. The accusation is about manipulation of the Platts index. Bamber herself, who has worked for the Swiss giant since 2012 al 2019 in the Geneva and Houston offices, allegedly denounced various Trafigura traders. The current status of the investigation is not known.

The maximum fine in Glencore and the sentence to Jp Morgan

In March of 2022 Glencorethe main competitor of Trafigura, was sentenced in the US to a fine of $1.86 billion always for the manipulation of crude oil prices. Then, last August, three traders were sentenced Jp Morgan.

On the US investigation, Trafigura explained that “an external legal advisor examined the matter and found no evidence of inappropriate business activities by our employees. As far as we’re concerned, this case is closed.”

