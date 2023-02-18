Tragic accident at the A4 tollbooth: two women killed, one injured

A serious road accident occurred last night in Milan on the A/4 motorway. ANSA reports it. Two women died after their car was rear-ended by another vehicle while they were at the toll booth. It happened at 2.30 near the Milan-Ghisolfa barrier, in the direction of Turin, when the car carrying two women, one 60 and the other 54, was rear-ended violently by a vehicle which came in the same direction.

The driver of the second vehicle (the type of which is unknown at the moment) was injured in a minor way and was transported to 118 in yellow code to the San Carlo hospital. For the two women, however, there was nothing they could do. The intervention of the rescuers was useless who could only ascertain the death after the operations of disengagement from the plates of their car operated by the Fire Brigade. The investigations into the dynamics of the event are underway by the MILAN Traffic Police.

