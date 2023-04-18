Train cancellations and delays possible: On Friday there will probably be another strike on the train

Train cancellations and delays possible

–

On Friday there will probably be another strike on the railways









dpa/Abdulhamid Hosbas Audio: rbb24 Inforadio | 04/18/2023 | News | Bild: dpa/Abdulhamid Hosbas

The railways and the railway workers’ union are still unable to agree on the wage conflict – and that can again have consequences for passengers nationwide on Friday. There could be warning strikes at both train stations and airports.

The EVG union is apparently planning a warning strike for Friday morning in local and long-distance transport

The union and Deutsche Bahn want to provide more details on Wednesday

Warning strikes on Friday are also likely to restrict air traffic



Travelers and commuters must register on Freitag on train cancellations and delays stop: At the Deutsche Bahn and other railway companies are on this day – according to circles of the railway and transport union (EVG) – again warning strikes planned throughout Germany. The reason for this is that employers such as Deutsche Bahn have so far remained immobile in collective bargaining, as union representatives told the Reuters news agency on Tuesday. Should be on Friday morning between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. nationwide local and long-distance traffic will be on strike. The Bayerischer Rundfunk learned this from circles of the negotiators [tagesschau.de]. Railway spokesman Achim Stauss did not initially want to confirm or deny the reports of a possible warning strike on rbb demand. Both the railways and the union EVG have announced that they would comment in more detail on Wednesday morning. A spokesman for the union initially did not comment on a Reuters request.

dpa / Paul tines young workers –

The youth problem of the trade unions Strikes are currently going on in a number of sectors – including in Berlin and Brandenburg. But for decades, young people’s interest in trade unions has been declining. They are already feeling the effects of demographic change. By Oliver Noffke

For this Thursday and Friday, the union Verdi called for all-day warning strikes in the security area at the airports in Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn. Verdi warned that longer waiting times and even flight cancellations or cancellations are to be expected.

It wasn’t until the end of March Traffic with trains, buses and planes in Germany has largely come to a standstill – as a result of a nationwide warning strike by the railway union EVG and Verdi. Millions of commuters and travelers as well as freight traffic were affected by the 24-hour industrial dispute. As then, Verdi and the railway and transport unions want it now Increase pressure in their respective collective bargaining.

Die Union EVG negotiated in second round gradually with around 50 railway companies. With a term of one year, it demands at least 650 euros more per month or twelve percent more for upper income earners. On Wednesday the union meets with the company Transdev. The next meeting with Deutsche Bahn is scheduled for next week. At the group, the collective bargaining affects a good 180,000 of the approximately 230,000 employees. Deutsche Bahn was recently open to accepting a mediation proposal in the negotiations for the public sector as a basis for its own talks. Verdi negotiates with employers in the public sector, mediators are now involved in the conflict. According to information from Saturday, there is currently a proposal for special payments in several stages. From March 2024 there will then be a base amount of 200 euros and then a wage increase of 5.5 percent. If no increase of 340 euros is achieved, the relevant increase amount should be set to this sum.

background of Warning strikes at airports are the Negotiations between Verdi and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) around the time supplements for night, Saturday, Sunday and public holiday work as well as better collective bargaining arrangements for paying overtime for security and service staff at commercial airports. The union emphasized that a written offer from the BDLS was insufficient and could not be agreed upon. Negotiations are scheduled to continue on April 27th and 28th.