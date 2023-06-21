Train delay: Already 187 incidents due to fires since spring

Firefighters extinguishing a forest fire near the railway tracks in the municipality of Sinntal. The increased risk of fire due to increasing drought also affects the operation of Deutsche Bahn. picture alliance / HMB Media/Oliver Mueller

Drought and the resulting forest fires – extreme weather favored by climate change – also affect operations at Deutsche Bahn.

At the request of Business Insider, the group announced that there had already been 187 disruptions and delays due to fires since the beginning of spring.

Deutsche Bahn wants to use various measures to reduce the effects of such fires on rail traffic. In practical implementation, however, there is a problem.

There are many reasons why Deutsche Bahn trains are delayed or cancelled. One of them: Extreme weather, especially drought and forest fires. At the weekend, for example, a forest fire paralyzed regional transport near Bochum. Trains were also canceled in Munich and the surrounding area due to a fire; there were also considerable delays in long-distance traffic towards Berlin due to a fire near the train tracks.

The events of the weekend are not isolated – nor are they rare. At the request of Business Insider, a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn said: “Since the beginning of spring (March 22, 2023), there have been 187 disruptions to rail operations due to fires.” Most of these were embankment fires. The number corresponds to the average values ​​of the previous year.

The number is likely to increase as the hot, dry season progresses. The forest fire season in Germany has only just begun. Driven by climate change, droughts in the country have become increasingly extreme in recent years. Due to the high level of drought, forest fires are increasing in Germany. A problem for Deutsche Bahn too.

read too

Heat waves, storms, heavy rain: how well prepared is the railway for extreme weather?

Deutsche Bahn must expect frequent fires and disruptions this year

On request, the company does not want to give a forecast for delays and train cancellations due to embankment fires for the coming months. “Whether fires occur depends heavily on the weather,” said the spokeswoman. However, experts expect that this will also ensure a high risk of forest fires this summer. The German Weather Service recently announced that the soil in Germany is already as dry as it usually was in August.

“Despite the heavy rainfall at the end of this winter, we still lack a year’s rainfall to make up for the deficit of recent years,” said climate scientist Kirsten Thonicke from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research of the German Press Agency.

The railways should and must prepare themselves – and according to their own statements, they do so: “In order to minimize the risk of fires, we regularly maintain embankments,” says the company spokeswoman. “If our employees discover potential fire hazards such as dry branches or paper waste, they eliminate them immediately. Of course, we also follow up on external tips from residents.”

read too

It’s about Wissing’s prestige project: Trouble with awarding consultants to Deutsche Bahn

Deutsche Bahn’s “climate resilience strategy” has apparently not worked so far

In fact, Deutsche Bahn had already presented a “climate resilience strategy” in 2021 with which it wanted to meet the challenges of climate change and extreme weather. An important point in it: “vegetation management” along the tracks to reduce the risk of weather-related disturbances – such as fires. Last summer, however, Deutsche Bahn hardly implemented the strategy, as research by Business Insider showed.

It remains to be seen whether that will also be the case this year. The number of 187 disruptions and delays in rail operations caused by fire so far this year shows that things are going just as badly at Deutsche Bahn in terms of climate resilience as in previous years.

read too

How can we live with the consequences of climate change? “The aim must be to get out without any fatalities,” says the head of the Center for Climate Adaptation “>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

