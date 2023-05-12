Train traffic – Bahn wants to meet the minimum wage requirement of the EVG

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Deutsche Bahn wants to meet the minimum wage requirement of the EVG railway workers’ union. The state-owned company announced this on Friday night after talks with the union continued in the evening.

Deutsche Bahn has promised the EVG that it will comply with the demand it made at the beginning of February for the statutory minimum wage plus a pay increase. That means that from the first day of the collective bargaining agreement, all pay tables would show 12 euros. It was also made clear that there is no limit of EUR 13, since the current offer is EUR 13.20. “We have met the minimum wage requirement, now the EVG has its say,” DB HR director Martin Seiler was quoted as saying during the night.

The EVG must now keep its promise and cancel the 50-hour warning strike. Meanwhile, left-wing faction leader Dietmar Bartsch made the Deutsche Bahn board and the federal government responsible for the escalating collective bargaining conflict at the state-owned company. “Astronomical bonuses for management and strikes for customers because the board of directors is fighting the legitimate demands of their employees in a defensive battle. That is unacceptable,” Bartsch told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Friday editions).

The Deutsche Bahn board and the federal government are responsible for the announced strike days. “Chancellor Scholz should instruct Minister of Transport Wissing to end the spook at Deutsche Bahn,” Bartsch demanded. “Employees need significant wage increases and customers need a train that runs reliably.” Bonuses should only flow if the train runs safely, cleanly and punctually and all employees earn an adequate income.

