Train traffic – countries are pushing for higher compensation for train delays

Berlin (German news agency) – The Federal Council’s environment committee wants higher compensation payments for train drivers in the event of train delays. As the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition) reports, the state chamber has made a corresponding proposal.

According to this, customers should no longer receive 25 percent of the fare paid in the event of a delay of 60 minutes at the destination station, but 35 percent. In the case of a delay of 120 minutes, the reimbursement is to be increased from 50 to 60 percent. The recommendation is to be discussed at the meeting of the state chamber on May 12th. The paper states that in view of the high number of train cancellations and delays and the record level of compensation payments, it is “consumer policy necessary to continue to set incentives for greater reliability and punctuality of the railways.”

An increase is also economically justifiable, because the group has not had to make any refunds in the event of “force majeure” since 2023. The railway spoke out against the project. A spokeswoman told the “Rheinische Post” that the amount of compensation does not affect punctuality. An increase means a significant additional burden for the group.

“Too many trains on too few and too old tracks, on which more is being built than ever before: that’s currently slowing down the train,” said the spokeswoman.

