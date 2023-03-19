.

Berlin (German news agency) – In view of the increasing attacks on train crews in regional trains and S-Bahn trains, Deutsche Bahn Group Security is planning to equip train attendants with body cameras on a trial basis and on a voluntary basis. A corresponding test has been running on the Black Forest Railway since February 1st.

According to information from the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger”, the railways are also in talks with the authorities and transport associations in North Rhine-Westphalia to start comparable tests with bodycams. “Initial conflict situations could be de-escalated simply by telling the employee that he would turn on the camera now,” Hilmar Rischke, head of DB Group security, told the newspaper. “People then withdraw and no longer seek confrontation,” Rischke continued. Last year there were a total of 628 physical assaults in the most populous federal state, 531 of them on DB Regio trains.

In 2021 there were still 410, of which around 16 percent were related to corona measures such as the obligation to wear a mask. The trend towards more violence is not limited to NRW. Nationwide, the numbers have risen by 21 percent to 3138 cases. A good half of this relates to regional transport and the S-Bahn. “The inhibition threshold is sinking. We feel that above all in the metropolitan areas,” said Rischke.

HOME PAGE