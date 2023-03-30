Home Business Train traffic – social association criticizes the price of the Germany ticket
Berlin (German news agency) – Before the Federal Council vote on the 49-euro ticket, the Social Association Germany criticizes the ticket due to the high cost of the ticket. “From our point of view, the federal and state governments have agreed on a price that is too high,” said SoVD chairwoman Michaela Engelmeier to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday editions).

“For many people, 49 euros per month is simply too much.” But people with low incomes are particularly dependent on cheap local transport. A federal patchwork quilt is now also threatening. Engelmeier praised the original 9-euro ticket as a real success.

Millions of users would have proved that in the summer. The SoVD therefore always demanded a 29-euro ticket as a follow-up regulation. “This price would be easy on the wallet and the environment in equal measure, since significantly more people would switch from cars to public transport,” explained Engelmeier. “Politicians are missing a huge opportunity here in terms of social participation and environmental protection.”

