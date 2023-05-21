training for employees

According to a well-known saying, you never stop learning in life. True to this motto, it is important that companies train their employees over time. Be it direct technical topics, instructions on fire protection or dealing with the latest IT security. Employees can only stay up to date and apply their knowledge to the job in the best possible way through regular further training.

Needs analyzes form the basis

Every employee has individual interests and needs. So, before companies plan training, they should determine employee knowledge, skills and career aspirations. This is the only way that targeted training measures can be carried out. In addition to needs analyses, regular appraisal interviews can also provide valuable insights into further training requirements. Of course, it is important that both parties can derive added value from the further training. It doesn’t make sense for an employee to develop their French skills even though they don’t have any contact with customers or colleagues in the language.

Internal or external schools?

Whether internal or external training should be carried out depends heavily on the subject area. Internal training is worthwhile with regard to individual topics such as fire protection and IT security. A corresponding employee from the department or, for example, the Fire Protection Officer in question. It is important that internal training courses are handled competently. Appropriate documents should be provided for this. Individual training material can be created with the help of bookbinding board create. Alternatively, e-learning can also be used. However, there is a risk that these are not completed with full attention. External training courses are particularly suitable for specific specialist topics. If an employee is to receive further training in controlling, there are numerous offers from digital and local training providers. Incidentally, it is often advisable to make direct contact and choose a permanent partner. Companies usually get discounts because employees have to be trained again and again.

Practical tips for success

Training can quickly be perceived as annoying for employees in everyday work stress. Who already entered the seminar or with a bad attitude E-Learning usually doesn’t take that much with it. It is therefore important to pick up the employees at the right place and explain the individual added value to them.

Plan well in advance

Training should never be short-term. It doesn’t matter whether it’s for an hour or a whole day. Employees have to shift their workload, which can mean additional stress. If the date is known two to three weeks in advance, there is enough time for planning for each department.

Harness the power of interaction

All participants should always be involved in a training session. Otherwise, the audience slips away after a short time. After all, you don’t want to hear a monologue yourself either. When planning, it should already be clear how the training participants will be involved. Brainstorming sessions, specific questions or getting feedback ensure that lengthy presentations are loosened up.

Measure effectiveness

In most cases, training costs money, but it always takes time. Therefore, the effectiveness should be measured afterwards. If human or financial resources have to be expended, the usefulness must always be questioned. Competency models, performance assessments or a review of the practical application of what has been learned help companies in this. But don’t make employees feel like you’re trying to control them. A “test” at the end of the training is often not useful, especially for internal measures. It is more important to point out current problems for the respective participants and to work out together with them how the training content can make everyday work safer and easier.