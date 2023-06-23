Training title: professional association introduces bachelor’s and master’s degrees on its own

– Professional association introduces professional bachelor’s and master’s degrees on its own initiative

Accountants can use the coveted academic titles as early as July. The association “veb.ch” decided – because he did not want to wait for the federal government.

In-depth expert knowledge is key: If you have an academic career, the certificate as a federally qualified expert in accounting and controlling is at least equivalent to a master’s degree.

Federally qualified experts in accounting and controlling are top professionals in their field. They are among the best trained among the Swiss professionals who are particularly well trained by international comparison. That is why the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) has classified them as the first occupational group at the highest level in the National Qualifications Framework for Vocational Training.

In the case of an academic career, this corresponds to a master’s or even a doctorate. However, the accounting and controlling specialists are not even allowed to call themselves Bachelors (read the details here for the reasons).

Now her association “veb.ch” has lost her patience. It unilaterally introduces the coveted designations for its members who have the federal professional certificate or the corresponding diploma. The association announced this at its general assembly on Thursday in Zurich.

The board decided to take this step “in an emergency, so to speak”, says President Herbert Mattle, who led “veb.ch” for more than thirty years and is now resigning. Without a bachelor’s or master’s degree, members are not only at a disadvantage when looking for a job abroad, but also if they want to work for a foreign company in Switzerland.

There will be a federal solution in 2025 at the earliest, “if at all”

By his own admission, Mattle has lost faith in the federal government moving. The SERI finally realized that the English translation was useless in practice and last April sent proposals for professional bachelor’s or master’s degrees as additional titles to the consultation.

“But whether it ever comes to that is in our opinion in the stars,” says Mattle. The SERI itself says that there will be a solution in 2025 at the earliest, “if at all”. This requires changes in laws or regulations, which Parliament has always rejected.

Swissuniversities fears a confusion of titles

This is not least due to the resistance of the technical colleges and universities. Their umbrella organization Swissuniversities remains skeptical: “The proposed titles (supplements) are anchored in the higher education sector,” says the response to the consultation to SERI. If they were used in higher vocational education, there was a risk “that additional confusion would be created”. In short, we should look for other solutions.

SERI presented one of these a few years ago. The result was veritable strings of words. A specialist in finance and accounting with a federal diploma needs 96 characters for his professional title in English, and a qualified expert in accounting and controlling needs 115. “It’s cumbersome, incomprehensible and unsuitable for the international job market,” says Mattle.

The bachelor’s title from “veb.ch” is significantly shorter than the current English term.

“Bachelor Professional veb.ch in Accounting”, on the other hand, needs 42 characters, while “Master Professional veb.ch in Accounting” only needs 40. The titles are based on those that have been in use in Germany since 2020. “veb.ch” has registered it as a trademark with the Swiss Federal Institute for Intellectual Property.

From July 1st, members can apply for the new titles from the association. This checks whether they are entitled to wear it, which Mattle estimates should apply to around 6,500 people. If so, they can call themselves a bachelor’s or master’s degree – and then calculate that they have better chances when applying abroad. After five working days, not after several years.

Eva Novak is business editor at Tamedia. The long-standing Federal House journalist and studied history observes economic policy directly from Bern.

