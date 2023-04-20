Home » Trains, circulation totally interrupted between Florence and Bologna: derailment
Trains, circulation totally interrupted between Florence and Bologna: derailment

Trains, circulation totally interrupted between Florence and Bologna: derailment

Trains, a day of chaos for those who have to travel. What happened

And train accident risks creating chaos today for those who will have to take a train. Traffic is currently completely stopped on the route Florence-Bologna. Some carriages of a freight train in the Firenze Castello station have derailed: this was announced in a press release Italian railway network (Rfi) specifying that the accident caused damage but no injuries. “Railway traffic is interrupted between Florence and Bologna both on the ad High speedand on the historic one due to the derailment of some wagons of a freight train in the station Florence Castle – reads the note -.

“Rfi, together with the companies of transportsta reprogramming services and informing travelers in the stations and with all the tools available – continues the press release -. Rail traffic on the north-south backbone will remain heavily compromised for a few hours, with total cancellations and partial runs, until efficiency is restored of the infrastructure on which the Rfi technicians are intervening. More information will follow.”

