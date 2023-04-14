Home Business Trans, hormone therapy and toxic feminism: why the woke ideology will fail
Trans, hormone therapy and toxic feminism: why the woke ideology will fail

The excesses have turned the leftist “woke” movement into a cult operating through censorship and brainwashing. Comment

The moment of the end of woke movement and of all the excesses produced by it is closely linked to the trend in the american stock exchange of the coming days of the title of the parent company Bud beer Light/Budweiser. Such excesses have turned the leftist “woke” movement into a cult that too often operates through censorship, the brain washing, the imposition of public self-criticism, the indoctrination of the masses and minors, the erasure of the person and the loss of his job. Almost always operating with undemocratic behavior and too often with Nazi methods.

This cult is predominantly made up of individuals who self-righteously place themselves on a self-appointed pedestal moral superiority and fill their mouths with words like “inclusiveness” but at the same time perform a dangerous work of social engineeringfor their exclusive benefit, in the most divisive and violent way possible, dividing society, legalizing crime and subsidizing idleness.

By making fools and asses of our children by taking away power and work to teachers non-aligned, in the meantime transforming the schools into madrassas of political ideology from which the next new Mao and an enormous mass of idiots administered by him with the punitive and repressive method they deserve.

