



It is said that the famous painter Yang Zhiguang was able to show strong realistic expression in order to practice Chinese painting. He spent a lot of time and energy copying Repin’s oil painting “Letter from the Sabros to the Sultan” with ink and ink materials. Sure enough, after his works were published, they attracted widespread attention. Practice has proved that his views are not only correct, but also proved once again that the learning method of “copying” is of great help to painting.

Emphasis on “sketching” and “copying” is another pair of contradictions in the history of modern painting. Since Kang Youwei and Chen Duxiu launched their attacks on the imitation of traditional Chinese paintings, criticisms of the imitation of traditional Chinese paintings have permeated the entire art world, and the trend of realism has directly led to discussions on the imitation of Chinese paintings in the early 20th century. The “Four Kings”, the leaders of the painting circle in the Qing Dynasty, had a high status and could be called the spiritual leader of the painting circle. The “Four Kings” pay attention to the management of pen and ink, and ignore the observation of the structure and shape of natural landscapes. They often like to say that they imitate the pen and ink of the people of the Yuan Dynasty, and imitate the pen and ink of the predecessors. Scholars of later generations have further strengthened the functions of imitating, imitating, imitating, and caressing, causing the painting circle to lose its creative vitality and become a common practice. As a result, many people attribute the downturn of modern Chinese painting to “copying”.

With the further exploration of college education, traditional learning has been rethought. More importantly, sketching, sketching, dictation, and imitation were once again valued by the famous Lingnan School of Painting as a system, and they were collectively referred to as “four writings”, which were strengthened in the characteristics of Chinese painting teaching.

Xie He of the Southern Dynasties mentioned in the “Six Laws” that “transmission and imitation” should be the earliest discussion on emphasizing the importance of “copying”, and it has continued for thousands of years. In this issue, we visit famous masters, learn more about the meaning of transfer and imitation, and review the old and learn the new together. (Favorite Weekly Editorial Department)

■Organization: Li Shiyun ■Editor: Pan Weiqian Liang Zhiqin Qiu Zhi



