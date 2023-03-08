Transformation of Intel notebook graphics card: small and exquisite, pluggable and removable

MXM, once a very popular form of notebook graphics card, can be upgraded independently, but now it is becoming more and more rare, and can only be seen in specific fields such as embedded.

Previously, Lingin Technology (Lingin) made the Arc A380 of Lanji into the style of MXM 3.1 Type-A, and it only sold for 1999 yuan.

NowAdlink took the Arc A370M and Arc A350M from Intel’s mobile terminal, and also made them into MXM form, which is also small and exquisite.

MXM-AXe-A370M has 8 Xe cores, 8 optical tracking units, and consumes 35-50W.

MXM-AXe-A350M has 6 xe cores, 6 optical tracking units, and consumes 25-35W of power.

These are all public version standard specifications, and they all have 64-bit 4GB GDDR6 video memory, and support DP 2.0, HDMI 2.1 four-way video output.