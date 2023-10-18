Transforming Chengdu into the Frontier of Opening Up: The Evolution of the Chengdu International Railway Port

Build an inland high-energy open hub and actively integrate into the “Belt and Road” construction

——Front-line experiences of Chengdu International Railway Port

Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, October 18th Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Like

In the production workshop of TCL Optoelectronics Technology (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., the production line operates efficiently. After the movement boards and LCD modules of each TV are matched together, they can be loaded and shipped. The company’s general manager Chen Hezhi told reporters that the movement board components produced here will be transported by China-Europe trains to European factories to complete subsequent production.

Scenes similar to TCL are staged every day in the Chengdu International Railway Port Comprehensive Bonded Zone in Qingbaijiang District, Chengdu. The most important reason behind this is that Chengdu has established a hub through international trains, with Chengdu as the main hub, heading west to Europe and north to Mongolia. The international strategic channel connecting Russia, Japan and South Korea in the east, and ASEAN in the south has transformed Chengdu from an inland hinterland into the frontier of opening up in the west.

It is understood that so far, more than 23,000 Chengdu international trains have operated, connecting more than 130 cities at home and abroad. From January to June this year, China-Europe freight trains (Chengdu-Chongqing) operated 2,732 trains, a year-on-year increase of 29.6%; the cargo transported exceeded 220,000 TEUs, a year-on-year increase of 24%.

Lei Ting, director of the Chengdu International Railway Port Economic Development Zone Management Committee, said that relying on Chengdu international trains, Chengdu International Railway Port effectively ensures that Sichuan’s local electronic information, complete automobiles, smart home appliances, biomedicine, advanced materials, etc. are suitable for iron and Europe. For industrial transportation needs, it has provided stable international logistics solutions to more than 300 provincial and municipal key enterprises, and has served more than 15,000 enterprises in total.

Not far from the Chengdu International Railway Port, the construction site of the Yuhu Cold Chain (Chengdu) Trading Center is intensifying. Wang Jun, chairman of Yuhu Cold Chain Chengdu Company, said that the project is advancing at a speed exceeding expectations, and the overall progress has exceeded 80 %, it is expected that the entire project will enter the completion acceptance stage in December this year and be put into operation in 2024.

“We will give full play to the advantages of chain owners and lead more than a hundred domestic and overseas leading companies in food supply, organization and supporting services to settle in, forming an industrial agglomeration effect and realizing the circulation of the western region and the global food supply chain,” Wang Jun said.

At the same time, as the origin of Chengdu’s international trains and an old industrial base, Qingbaijiang District is also seizing its location advantages to promote industrial agglomeration through opening up, build an international pilot industrial base for the “One Belt and One Road” initiative, and promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. Wang Xianghui, director of the Management Committee of Chengdu Qingbaijiang Economic Development Zone, introduced that Qingbaijiang District relies on its advantages as a dry port hub to plan and build three pilot industry demonstration bases to achieve high-quality development through innovation.

“We continue to promote the construction of industrial circles and strong chains in the three leading industries of international supply chain, international trade, and port-based intelligent manufacturing, and actively attract, cultivate, and gather a group of industry core advantages such as market share, production scale, and platform resources.” Chain owners’ enterprises will create a core carrying area for the international supply chain economy and an export-oriented advanced manufacturing base.” Lei Ting said.