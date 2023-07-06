Transforming from a Home Appliance Brand to a Scene Life Solution Service Provider: The Journey of Haier Smart Home with Triwing Bird

Haier Smart Home, in collaboration with Triwing Bird, a smart home scene brand, is making significant progress in its transformation from a home appliance brand to a scene life solution service provider. Triwing recently held a “rough house press conference” where users and designers directly designed plans using nesting design tools and displayed them intuitively. Additionally, Triwing launched the “Nest Building Plan for Thousands of Families” and started recruiting 10,000 super experience officers nationwide.

Triwing Bird plays a crucial role in Haier Zhijia’s smart home strategy. In May 2022, Triwing introduced the “1+3+5+N” whole-house smart full-scenario solution, which includes a smart home brain screen, whole-house professional system solutions, smart space solutions, and scene-based experiences. Haier Zhijia aims to transition from selling individual products to selling complete scenes. Currently, Triwing’s Smart Life Experience Centers are spread across 1,605 locations in 238 prefecture-level cities. Haier Smart Home plans to deploy 3,316 Smart Life Experience Centers by 2023, covering 304 core cities and 1,500 core building materials business circles.

While smart home manufacturers have been focusing on smart products and expanding into the smart home ecosystem, poor ecological linkage and collaboration have been common issues. The home scene solution offered by Triwing Bird aims to solve these problems. However, it is important to note that while Triwing Bird provides a new direction for the smart home industry, its success still relies on market feedback and time.

Haier Zhijia, known as one of the “Big Three White Appliances” along with Midea Group and Gree Electric Appliances, has demonstrated strong growth in the first quarter of 2023. Despite the sluggish global home appliance market, Haier Smart Home achieved year-on-year growth in total revenue and net profit. However, compared to Midea Group and Gree Electric Appliances, Haier Smart Home’s net profit has been consistently lower. Midea Group leads in terms of total revenue and net profit, while Gree Electric Appliances has the highest net profit margin.

To counter its competitors, Haier Zhijia is banking on the success of Triwing Bird. The company aims to transform its smart home business by leveraging the potential of the smart home industry. However, implementing Triwing Bird’s full-scenario solution is not an easy task. Smart homes require a comprehensive ecosystem, and Haier Smart Home’s current focus on specific appliances may limit its access to other smart devices like smartphones. Furthermore, the lack of a unified underlying protocol standard in the smart home industry poses challenges for Triwing’s one-stop customized smart home service.

Despite these challenges, the smart home market in China presents immense opportunities. The smart home equipment market is projected to exceed 260 million units in 2022, with a market size surpassing 800 billion yuan. The smart home penetration rate in China is still relatively low at 4.9%, leaving room for significant growth. While Triwing Bird faces obstacles, Haier Zhijia remains committed to exploring and capitalizing on the potential of the smart home industry.

