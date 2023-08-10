Home » Transparency International – Russian money: Swiss law makes implementation of sanctions more difficult – News
Transparency International – Russian money: Swiss law makes implementation of sanctions more difficult

To fight money laundering and block the funds of Russian oligarchs, one would need to know who owns what.

So far, 7.5 billion Swiss francs of Russian funds have been blocked in Switzerland – more than in other countries. Nevertheless, the active search is more difficult here than in other countries, says Martin Hilti from Transparency International Switzerland: “We sometimes have gaps in the anti-money laundering system. For example, we do not have a central official register for the beneficial owners of legal entities.”

Law makes implementation difficult

The pressure exerted on Switzerland by the US Helsinki Commission and the allegations leveled at former federal prosecutor Lauber have once again raised the question of how seriously Switzerland is implementing the sanctions against Russia. It’s about the question of how easy it is to find hidden Russian money. In this mixed situation, Transparency International Switzerland has published a report on beneficial owners. These are the people – for example Russians – who stand behind a company or a trust. Transparency comes to the conclusion that Swiss law – also in an international comparison – makes the implementation of the sanctions more difficult.

The beneficial owners are the people behind a company, the actual owners. With many companies in Switzerland, it is clear who that is. Public limited companies, for example, need to know where the money is coming from.

With many other companies, however, one does not know who the beneficial owners are, says Hilti: “As soon as someone holds less than 25 percent of the shares in a non-listed AG or GMBH, we do not know – not even in foundations, associations or in trusts.”

Transparency International report

These gaps would make Switzerland attractive for dirty money. Practically every major international money laundering case affects Switzerland. And: “The gaps that Switzerland currently knows in the anti-money laundering system not only affect the fight against money laundering, but also the implementation of sanctions against Russia.”

Mitte parliamentary group leader: “Federal Council did not have the will”

With its current law, Switzerland is lagging behind the international requirements, which amount to a central register of beneficial owners. However, the fact that transparency is now linking this register to the implementation of the sanctions is not well received everywhere.

For example, the parliamentary group leader in the middle, Philipp Bregy, says: “I warn that long-term legislation is being made due to the extraordinary situation with the Ukraine war. It is clear to me that the Federal Council has not had the will to actively seek Russian funds to this day.”

Bregy sees the problem with the sanctions less in the missing register, but in the attitude of the Federal Council. The register will still end up on the political agenda, the Federal Council has announced a proposal for August. Bregy says: “For us it is crucial that there is a good balance between expenditure and income – expenditure for companies and the state and income in the form of more transparency. We’re open.”

His statement makes it clear that ideas about how far this register should go may differ widely; when it comes to the question of which companies have to collect such data and how public the register should be. Transparency wants to go far.

Implementation of the sanctions necessary

But FDP National Councilor Daniela Schneeberger is also slowing down: “Once again, we are under a certain amount of pressure. But I also see it that we have to follow suit due to international developments. »

Even if Center Group leader Bregy does not want to think about the two issues – the register and the implementation of the sanctions – together, the question remains of how important knowledge about the beneficial owners is for the implementation of the sanctions.

“Very important,” says Simone Nadelhofer, a lawyer specializing in such issues. If you know who is behind a company or a foundation, it is also easier to find the money from sanctioned Russians.

