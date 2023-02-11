TURIN. In most cases, these are not forecasts but increases that have already been decided: 2023 brings bursts of price increases in transport, which are then unloaded on the entire economic system. With regard to motorway tolls, the Ministry of Infrastructure has authorized a 2% increase on some sections since January and a further 1.34% from July; 3,000 km of network out of a total of 6,000 are affected. On trains there have been patchy increases, linked to the various regional service contracts, for tickets (up to 10%) and a little less for season tickets (so as not to penalize commuters too much). In local public transport, the situation is even more fragmented, crumbling not at the level of the region but of the Municipality, but to give an idea, in Milan the ordinary ATM ticket went from 2 to 2.20 euros in January (+10%) ; urban season tickets are unchanged. In Rome from July the ticket will rise from 1.50 to 2 euros (+33%), the monthly passes from 35 to 46.70 euros and the annual ones from 250 to 350 (a blow for commuters). Optimal situation instead in Turin where the ticket will continue to cost 1.70 euros. Moving on to excise duties on fuel, suspended by the Draghi government and restored by the Meloni government, their cost is 0.73 euros per liter and consumer associations calculate that the average additional outlay per motorist in 2023 will be 366 euros. Complicated to calculate the price increases of airline tickets, but it is +15% compared to last year and 30% more than in 2019 pre-Covid.

The rush of inflation

While bearing in mind that certain increases are justified by those of energy and raw materials, consumer associations brand some increases as imprudent, especially by public companies, which should have a more comprehensive view of the problems: inflation and another is generated – says Furio Truzzi, president of Assoutenti -. The inflation programmed for 2023 is 4.3% but the public administrations show that they are the first not to believe it, if they decide on increases of 30% on buses and metros. Among other things, many local authorities are shareholders of companies that produce energy and are making super-profits, and with those they could very well compensate for other cash needs, without needing to increase bus tickets».

Carmelo Calì, national transport manager of Confconsumatori, says that «buses and metro have enjoyed refreshments from the lack of revenue during the Covid period and now the customers are almost all back, so the companies in the sector stop complaining. The pretext of higher energy and raw materials cannot justify everything; if there is this general cause that is the same for everyone, how do you explain that the archipelago of increases among the various companies is so diversified? Evidently the causes of the increases are local and specific. Positively, Calì observes that «a decree law in January restored the 60 euro bonus for local public transport, unfortunately with an income limit of only 20 thousand euro. We should at least bring the ceiling back to 35,000». Calì also objected to the increases in air transport: «They are no longer even justified with the excuse of the “fuel tax” as was done in recent years. There are increases dictated by trade policies and nothing else. I’m Sicilian and at Christmas I saw crazy increases in airline tickets to Sicily, which had nothing to do with fuel. And I foresee a similar flame for Easter».

The insurance hub

The most controversial issue may concern motor liability premiums. Based on the numbers of IVASS (the supervisory authority of the sector) this cost item has decreased in recent years. Umberto Guidoni, co-managing director of Ania, which federates the insurers, says that “since 2012 onwards, the efficiency initiatives that the companies have implemented have contributed to this result, as well as the structural regulatory reforms such as the one relating to the definition of for micro-lesions, and technological innovation». But consumer associations say that the downward trend will reverse in 2023: Codacons forecasts an average increase of 18 euros per policy and Osservatorio Facile.it +7%. How come? Davide Galli, president of Federcarrozzieri, testifies that «in January there was an average increase in the price lists of spare parts for cars of 15%»; apart from the probable effects on TPL Auto, Galli fears that “dishonest body builders resort to non-original spare parts, to pay them less, without the knowledge of the customers and with risks for safety”.

Finally there is the mother of all inflations, that due to oil and fuel; Italy cannot influence world crude oil prices, but Carmelo Calì of Confconsumatori says that «an overall reform of taxation and the structure of the supply chain, beyond cutting excise duties (well done) and the number of petrol stations, would be fundamental to lower petrol and diesel prices.