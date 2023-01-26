Listen to the audio version of the article

80% of goods travel in Italy on rubberwhile through the maritime transport transits 60% of our imports and 50% of exports (by quantity). The values ​​of the transported goods are dominated by the Alpine passes, with a share of over 50% of imports and 60% of exports (but the restrictions of Austria at the Brenner pass cause damage to Italy of 370 million euros per year for each hour of delay in crossing). In 2021 the rail freight transport exceeded the levels of 2019, with movements of 52 million trains per kilometer and total traffic of 24 billion tonnes per kilometre, with national traffic up 17.6% on 2019 and export traffic up 23.7 %.

The potential is there, the resources too (at least the essential ones), but bureaucracy and high taxation present and future hold back the development and competitiveness of the sector.

denounces it Conftrasporto-Confcomercio at the conference “Challenges for growth: the future of transport and logistics between sustainable change and new taxes on the horizon” organized in Rome.

The brake of bureaucracy

Based on Conftrasporto calculations, there are 285 million euros earmarked to mitigate cost increases in thetruckingfirst expensive fuel and frozen by a bureaucratic system that makes access to it tortuous; 330 million euros not allocated to the maritime sector, out of a total of 500 million allocated in the complementary tender to the Pnrr to adapt fleets to green objectives: the constraints to use them are too tight, and this is why shipping is asking for a new tender with more open criteria .

Furthermore, the budget law has not refinanced the marebonus, which has contributed to the intermodal development in the last 20 years. Rail transport is also asking for confirmation of the ferrobonus and support for businesses: the economic variables, with traction energy skyrocketing (+517% in the first 3 months of 2022 compared to 2020), have already decreed the bankruptcy of important companies in the sector.