Transport and state funds, Rome penalized: Zingaretti’s responsibilities

Rome, local public transport underfunded

The excellent article published on Affaritaliani.it on 25 May 2023 entitled “Transport: 36 billion stolen from Romans” describes an illegal behavior by the Lazio Region towards the capital of Italy. I used the word illegal because it’s against state transit lawsbut I should also add violent and vexatious towards anyone who relies on public transport in Rome. The Lazio Region has been guilty of under-financing of Rome’s public transport for over 15 years. Some numbers describe the situation better than many words.

The money for public transport to supplement the cost of the ticket, which in Italy is kept below the real cost of the service (to guarantee even the less well-off the right to move), derives from the State through the National Transport Fund. Lazio receives 576 million euros a year from the state, Lombardy 853. Rome has a territory of 1,285 square kilometres, Milan 703. In 2014 Rome received 140 million euros from the Lazio Region, while the Lombardy Region allocated more than double that to Milan, 285 million euros. Really, the funding allocated to Rome by the Lazio Region at the time I was elected mayor, in 2013, was equal to zero euros! Zero euros for public transport in the capital.

How was it possible that the different levels of government, national, regional and municipal, were so disinterested in Rome that they did not finance buses, trams and the metro? I was and am convinced that the solution cannot only be economic but also structural. Rome has the right to have a share of the national fund for public transport. For this reason I proposed to some senators to write a provision to be included in the 2014 stability law and solve the problem forever.

