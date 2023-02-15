Home Business Transport bonus 2023, awaiting the implementing decree: what you need to know
Nothing new on the 2023 transport bonus. The publication of the implementing decree, which will make the 60 euro subsidy effective, is expected today 14 February. But so far there is no trace of the text. The implementing decree will have to establish the details relating to the bonus and will dictate how to make the request. The 2023 transport bonus was introduced by Decree Law no. 5 of 14 January last. How long will it take to wait? Difficult to define a date. The processes for the definitive implementation of the measures decided by the government are often very long and often exceed the times indicated in the law.

The facilitation
The transport bonus was designed for families and comes to their aid in this particular phase of rising fuel prices and skyrocketing inflation. It has a value of 60 euros and is aimed at those who use public transport regularly and those who purchase a pass for local public transport (monthly or yearly). However, there is a stake which is represented by the income threshold of 20 thousand euros. This is a level that is relatively low. It must be said that the transport bonus expired at the end of 2022, and the executive intervened to extend it but almost halved the income threshold from 35 thousand euros to 20 thousand. The voucher will have the name of the beneficiary, can be used for the purchase of a single season ticket, is not transferable, does not constitute taxable income and is not relevant for calculating the value of the ISEE indicator.

How is it requested? It should be known that with the renewal the rules for taking advantage of this facility have also been changed. To understand how the bonus really works, it will be necessary to wait for more details which will be published with an implementing decree, which had to be ready by today, February 14th.

Little is known so far. For the application, it seems that it will be possible to apply through the platform launched last September, but the exact indications will be disseminated with the implementing decree of February. Specifically, it will be possible to enter the portal to fill out the form with Spid or a digital identity card and ask for the bonus for yourself or for a minor. This was the procedure envisaged in 2022 which will most likely be renewed for this year as well.

