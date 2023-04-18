Home » Transport bonus 2023: boom in click day requests, how to get it
Transport bonus 2023: boom in click day requests, how to get it

Transport bonus 2023: boom in requests per click day, more than 150 thousand

Yesterday starting at 8 in the morning was the click day to request the transport bonus 2023. The incentive of 60 euro for the purchase of a season ticket for public transport it is added to other government contributions in many areas. Up to 17, 153,408 vouchers have been requested. Most (41.74%) were awarded to young people aged between 20 and 29 for a value of almost 8 million euros.

Transport bonus 2023: requirements

They can access the transport bonus 2023 students, workers, retirees and citizens with an ISEE income lower than 20 thousand euros. Last year the limit was set at 35,000 euros. For the transport bonus 2023 funds for a total of 100 million euros have been made available by the Government.

Transport bonus 2023: how to request it

