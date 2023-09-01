Transport bonus 2023, click day today: a few minutes and “Sold out”

MILAN. Assault on the transport bonus on the day of restart of the possibility of requesting it and in a few minutes it is sold out. Today is the day for the reopening of applications to obtain the 60 euro voucher which can then be used to pay for public transport. The portal dedicated to benefit requests has registered a boom in questions. The specific access page communicated queues for more than 500,000 users shortly after 9:00 to those preparing to start the purchase process. At 9:09 a message on the same page announced sold out. «It is not possible to proceed with the request for the transport bonus due to the temporary depletion of the financial allocation envisaged by Law Decree no. 5 of 14 January 2023. It will be possible to make a new request attempt starting from 8.00 on 1 October 2023 to take advantage of any residuals generated by the non-use of bonuses requested in September 2023″. There was an endowment of around 2 million euros available. It went to just over 33,000 applicants. Those who stayed out will have to wait for the next away, in October.

The measure

The 60 euro incentive was designed to support families, students, retirees and workers in the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport services, as well as for national rail transport services. The first go-ahead for applications for this particular incentive had arrived in mid-April but the stop was triggered after the funds ran out. Today, from 8.00 in the morning, the possibility of submitting the application has started again. For themselves but also for a minor member of their family. The idea was that the race for the bonus would turn into a click day that won’t leave much room for those who are late. “The story of the transport bonus demonstrates large sections of poverty to which a sure answer must be given not only until the funds are exhausted but of the entire ranking of those who have submitted the application” says Furio Truzzi, president of Assoutenti who then adds: “The past experience teaches us that click days in Italy are always a failure, with sites going haywire and endless waits for users. Once again, with the reopening of applications for the transport bonus, we are witnessing disservices and delays to the detriment of consumers, which lead many citizens to desist in requesting the incentives made available by the Government. Platforms and sites that need to be strengthened to eliminate inconvenience to users and allow everyone to assert their rights, without creating discrimination among the poor, i.e. between those who manage to get to the bonuses in time and those who, despite being among those entitled, remains excluded”.

What to know before applying

The first thing to do before submitting the application is to check whether the transport company that will collect the bonus is already active, i.e. it has joined the government initiative. The updated list of active operators, cataloged by municipality and by region, is published on the Ministry of Transport website. In this way there is no risk of applying and then not being able to take advantage, in practice, of the 60 euros for transport. This step is also important because at the time of applying, the applicant must specify the transport service manager from whom he will purchase the annual or monthly pass. Care must be taken because this choice will be binding. It should be remembered that when completing the Form on the web application, self-certification is required by ticking a specific box. ISEE is not necessary.

How the bonus works

The voucher is personal and can be used for the purchase of a single annual or monthly season ticket for local, regional, inter-regional public transport or national rail transport. And it cannot exceed the amount of 60 euros. It must be said that it can be spent on the purchase of an annual, monthly or multi-month pass for local, regional, inter-regional public transport services or national rail transport, with the exception, in the latter case, of class, executive, business, executive club, lounge, premium, working area and business lounge. It is possible to request the discount electronically on the platform and purchase the pass physically at the ticket office or online at a later time, showing the code received at the end of the procedure at the time of purchase.