It is a facilitation for families that comes to their aid in this particular phase of rising fuel prices and skyrocketing inflation.

The 60 euro transport bonus will also be available in 2023: it is aimed at those who use public transport regularly and those who purchase a season ticket for local public transport (monthly or yearly). However, there is a stake which is represented by the income threshold of 20 thousand euros. This is a level that is relatively low. It must be said that the transport bonus expired at the end of 2022, and the executive intervened to extend it but almost halved the income threshold from 35 thousand euros to 20 thousand. The voucher will have the name of the beneficiary, can be used for the purchase of a single season ticket, is not transferable, does not constitute taxable income and is not relevant for calculating the value of the ISEE indicator.

It should be known that with the renewal the rules for taking advantage of this facility have also been changed. To understand how the bonus really works, it will be necessary to wait for more details which will be published with an implementing decree, which must be ready by February 14th.

For the application, it seems that it will be possible to apply through the platform launched last September, but the exact indications will be disseminated with the implementing decree of February. Specifically, it will be possible to enter the portal to fill out the form with Spid or a digital identity card and ask for the bonus for yourself or for a minor. This was the procedure envisaged in 2022 which will most likely be renewed for this year as well.

The measure is certainly supportive. However, consumers are asking for structural interventions. “We are in favor of forms of aid for citizens aimed at tackling the cost of public transport, but we are decidedly against random bonuses which do not solve problems and appear more like electoral “spots” – explains the president Furio Truzzi – On Tpl and rail transport, other measures of a structural type are needed, starting from a reduction in tariffs charged to users, an improvement and enhancement of the service and total deductibility of the cost of season tickets, in order to bring benefits in the long term and for a large audience of citizens”.