The way is being prepared for the transport bonus, the 60-euro incentive which aims to support families, students and workers against expensive energy in the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport services, as well as for national rail transport services.

Finally, after a troubled process, this bonus sees the light. The wait for families was long. Applications can be submitted from Monday 17 April. This is confirmed by a note released today by the Ministry of Labour.

According to the latest Istat data, every day in Italy 26.8 million Italians use means of transport to go to school or work, 45.4% of the resident population. This is what emerges from an analysis by Assoutenti. Of these, 5.4 million use public transport: 1.2 million use the train, 1.9 million trams and buses, 807 thousand the metro and 1.5 million buses or coaches. The region where public transport is used the most to reach school or the workplace is Lombardy, 1,025,000 people a day, followed by Lazio, with 773,000 trips.

«In the face of these impressive numbers, the Transport Bonus, despite being a small incentive and reserved for citizens with an ISEE of less than 20 thousand euros, could represent an aid for the less well-off or large households, at a time when inflation and high bills have significantly impoverished the Italians» – comments the president Furio Truzzi.

How to apply

Citizens with a total income not exceeding 20,000 euros in the year 2022 and who will apply by 31 December 2023 through the portal www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it can benefit from the voucher, up to a maximum amount of 60 euros. .

The bonus can be requested for oneself or for a dependent minor beneficiary. The applicant logs in with SPID or Electronic Identity Card (CIE) and indicates the tax code of the beneficiary, for example the parent can request the bonus for a minor child.