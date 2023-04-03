Transport bonus 2023: what changes compared to the 2022 incentive, what are the requirements and how to apply

Il transport bonus 2023 should soon become a reality. We await only the final ok from the Court of Auditors to make the application platform available online. As far as the incentive is concerned, it has not changed much compared to last year both in terms of amount and functioning. However, the requirements to access it are different.

Transport bonus 2023: requirements and how to request it

Only the income requirements change since last year those who had an income of up to 35,000 euros could request it and this year, however, those who had an income of up to 20,000 euros in the past year will be able to request it.

Il transport bonus 2023 will consist of a 60 euro voucher which can be spent to purchase season tickets for public transport both monthly and annually. It will only be possible to request it once a month, therefore citizens with an annual subscription will be able to use the bonus only for one month and not for subsequent ones.

As for the requirements, access to the transport bonus 2023 it is based on personal income and not on the family ISEE. Just don’t exceed an income of 20 thousand euros a year. The request platform should be available from April and you can use SPID or Cie to access it.

