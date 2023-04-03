Home Business Transport bonus 2023: how to get a 60 euro discount on public transport
Business

Transport bonus 2023: how to get a 60 euro discount on public transport

by admin
Transport bonus 2023: how to get a 60 euro discount on public transport

Transport bonus 2023: what changes compared to the 2022 incentive, what are the requirements and how to apply

Il transport bonus 2023 should soon become a reality. We await only the final ok from the Court of Auditors to make the application platform available online. As far as the incentive is concerned, it has not changed much compared to last year both in terms of amount and functioning. However, the requirements to access it are different.

Transport bonus 2023: requirements and how to request it

Only the income requirements change since last year those who had an income of up to 35,000 euros could request it and this year, however, those who had an income of up to 20,000 euros in the past year will be able to request it.

Il transport bonus 2023 will consist of a 60 euro voucher which can be spent to purchase season tickets for public transport both monthly and annually. It will only be possible to request it once a month, therefore citizens with an annual subscription will be able to use the bonus only for one month and not for subsequent ones.

As for the requirements, access to the transport bonus 2023 it is based on personal income and not on the family ISEE. Just don’t exceed an income of 20 thousand euros a year. The request platform should be available from April and you can use SPID or Cie to access it.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  2021 annual performance hits a record high again, Ziguang Guowei uses technological innovation as a power source_Company_Chip_Market

You may also like

Resolution 30 of 03/13/2023 – Extension of terms...

AI stocks: How this trader uses artificial intelligence

Ufc buys Wrestling, 21 billion merger in show...

Many countries announced plans to cut oil production,...

Disney versus DeSantis: The mouse empire strikes back

Pnrr, Lega: “Evaluate giving up part of the...

a definition and how you can invest

Interest rates and inflation: “The central banks are...

What are the Real Reasons for Rising Energy...

Diesel: Fuel thieves are getting bolder

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy