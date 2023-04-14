Transport bonus 2023: questions open from Monday 17 April. How to apply and requirements

From 8 of Monday 17th April the digital platform will be active to access the transport bonus 2023the benefit for students, workers, retirees and citizens with a total income in 2022 not exceeding 20 thousand euros. The application can be sent by logging on bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it con Spid o Electronic Identity Card and will allow you to receive a contribution up to 60 euros valid for the purchase of a monthly, multi-monthly and annual subscription for the use of public transport by road and rail. This was announced by the Ministry of Labour.

“We have kept our promise to accept the applications immediately after the authorization of the Court of Auditors – comments the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone – to guarantee government support to those who have most felt the weight of the crisis due to limited incomes and use public transport for their travels”.

One hundred million euros available, from the Fund set up at the Dicastery as required by decree-law 5 of 14 January 2023, converted into law 23 of 10 March 2023, and by decree 4/2023 of the Minister of Labor and Policies Sociali in agreement with the Ministers of Economy and Finance and of Infrastructure and Transport.

Transport bonus 2023: it can only be requested once a month

You can apply online for the benefit for yourself or for a minor over whom you have parental authority or representation. Each beneficiary may request a transport bonus 2023 per monthby 31 December 2023 and until resources run out. First class, executive, business, club executive, lounge, premium, working area and business lounge services are excluded.

It is possible to ask for the discount electronically on the platform and to buy the season ticket physically at the ticket office at a later time, showing the code received at the end of the procedure at the time of purchase.

