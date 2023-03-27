MILAN. Green light for the operation of the transport bonus which aims to support families, students and workers against expensive energy in the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport services, as well as for national railway transport services.

This is what the decree signed by ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti (MEF), Marina Elvira Calderone (MLPS) and Matteo Salvini (MIT) provides for, which governs the methods of disbursement of the contribution envisaged by the fuel law decree and with which they were allocated for the measure resources equal to 100 million euros for the year 2023. The announcement of the go-ahead came today.

Citizens with a total income not exceeding 20,000 euros in the year 2022 and who will apply by 31 December 2023 through the portal can benefit from the voucher, up to a maximum amount of 60 euros. www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it.

The bonus can be requested for oneself or for a dependent minor beneficiary. The applicant logs in with SPID or Electronic Identity Card (CIE) and indicates the tax code of the beneficiary, for example the parent can request the bonus for a minor child.

The wait

There are many families who were waiting for the transport bonus to be released. According to reports by Assoutenti, based on the latest Istat data, every day in Italy 26.8 million Italians use means of transport to go to school or work, 45.4% of the resident population. Of these, 5.4 million use public transport: 1.2 million use the train, 1.9 million trams and buses, 807 thousand the metro and 1.5 million buses or coaches. The region where public transport is used the most to reach school or the workplace is Lombardy, 1,025,000 people a day, followed by Lazio, with 773,000 trips.