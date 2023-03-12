You only buy a ticket when the control comes: transport companies are fighting against e-ticket smart guys On Zurich buses, trams and the S-Bahn, passengers are now being reminded to purchase their ticket before boarding. Because the spread of digital tickets also increases the risk of fraud.

If you only buy your ticket after departure, you will run into problems. Christian Beutler / KEYSTONE

Purchasing a ticket directly on your mobile phone is easy. However, it also tempts some stingy passengers to wait until an inspection appears when boarding the bus, train or tram. Finally, there is always the option of quickly buying an electronic ticket. And if no control shows up, you have saved yourself the ticket price.